JSW Cement IPO allotment date Live Updates: Step-by-step guide to check status; here's what GMP hints about listing

JSW Cement IPO allotment date Live Updates: JSW Cement IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, August 12). Investors who applied for the JSW Cement IPO can check the JSW Cement IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

The initial public offering of JSW Cement Ltd, part of the diversified JSW Group, opened for subscription on Thursday, August 7 and ended on Monday, August 11. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw good response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) (15.80 times), non-institutional investors (NIIs) (10.97 times), followed by retail investors (1.81 times). JSW Cement IPO subscription status was 7.77 times on the third day, according to BSE data.

Investors can determine their share allocation and corresponding percentage by understanding the basics of distribution. When checking the status of an IPO allotment, it is important to consider the number of shares available. If applicants are unsuccessful in securing shares, the company will initiate a refund process. The shares that are granted will be deposited into the individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will also begin on Wednesday, August 13. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day.

JSW Cement IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, August 14.

