JSW Cement IPO allotment date Live Updates: Step-by-step guide to check status; here's what GMP hints about listing

JSW Cement IPO allotment date Live Updates: JSW Cement IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, August 12). Investors who applied for the JSW Cement IPO can check the JSW Cement IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
The initial public offering of JSW Cement Ltd, part of the diversified JSW Group, opened for subscription on Thursday, August 7 and ended on Monday, August 11. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw good response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) (15.80 times), non-institutional investors (NIIs) (10.97 times), followed by retail investors (1.81 times). JSW Cement IPO subscription status was 7.77 times on the third day, according to BSE data.
Investors can determine their share allocation and corresponding percentage by understanding the basics of distribution. When checking the status of an IPO allotment, it is important to consider the number of shares available. If applicants are unsuccessful in securing shares, the company will initiate a refund process. The shares that are granted will be deposited into the individual's demat account.
For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will also begin on Wednesday, August 13. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day.
JSW Cement IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, August 14.
JSW Cement IPO GMP today is +4.25. This indicates JSW Cement IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹4.25 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of JSW Cement IPO share price was indicated at ₹151.25 apiece, which is 2.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹147.
According to the grey market activities over the past 10 sessions, the present GMP of ₹4.25 indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reached is ₹19, as reported by investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.