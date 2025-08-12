JSW Cement IPO allotment date likely today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

JSW Cement IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of JSW group’s cement manufacturing company, JSW Cement Ltd, received decent response. As the bidding period has ended, focus shifts towards JSW Cement IPO allotment.

The public issue was open from August 7 to August 11. JSW Cement IPO allotment date is likely today, 12 August 2025. JSW Cement shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise the JSW Cement IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment status has been fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on August 13 and initiate refunds on the same day.

Investors can check JSW Cement IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the JSW Cement IPO registrar.

In order to do a JSW Cement IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

JSW Cement IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘JSW Cement Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your JSW Cement IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

JSW Cement IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘JSW Cement Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your JSW Cement IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

JSW Cement IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘JSW Cement Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your JSW Cement IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

JSW Cement IPO GMP Today JSW Cement shares were witnessing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a little grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, JSW Cement IPO GMP today is ₹4.25 apiece. This means that in the grey market, JSW Cement shares are trading higher by ₹4.25 than their issue price.

JSW Cement IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of JSW Cement shares would be ₹151.25 apiece, which is at a premium of 2.89% to the IPO price of ₹147 per share.

Also Read | Regaal Resources IPO raises ₹91.7 cr from anchor investors

JSW Cement IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue opened on Thursday, August 7, and closed on Monday, August 11. JSW Cement IPO allotment date is likely today, 12 August 2025, and the IPO listing date is August 14. JSW Cement shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

JSW Cement IPO price band was set at ₹139 to ₹147 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹3,600 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 10.88 crore equity shares worth ₹1,600 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 13.61 crore shares aggregating to ₹2,000 crore.

JSW Cement IPO was subscribed 7.77 times in total, according to NSE subscription status data. The Retail investors category was booked 1.81 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 10.97 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 15.80 times.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial, SBI Capital Markets, Citigroup Global Markets India, Dam Capital Advisors, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Jefferies India, Axis Capital are the book running lead managers, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the JSW Cement IPO registrar.