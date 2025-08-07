JSW Cement IPO day 1: GMP, price, date, review, subscription status, other details. Buy or not?

JSW Cement IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of JSW Cement Ltd has opened today and will remain open until 11 August 2025. The green cement maker company has declared the JSW Cement IPO price band at ₹139 to ₹147 per equity share. JSW Cement IPO subscription status will become available after 10:00 AM today, after the initiation of bidding for the public issue. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. JSW Cement IPO is a mix of fresh problems and offer for sale (OFS). The green cement maker company aims to raise ₹3600 crore, of which ₹2000 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

Meanwhile, ahead of the JSW Cement IPO subscription opening, the company's shares are available in the grey market. According to market observers, JSW Cement shares are available at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market today.

JSW Cement IPO subscription status The public issue will remain open from 7 August 2025 to 11 August 2025. However, bidding will remain open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on three trading dates: Thursday, Friday and Monday.

JSW Cement IPO details 1] JSW Cement IPO GMP today: According to market observers, JSW Cement shares are available at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market today.

2] JSW Cement IPO date: The public issue will remain open from 7 August 2025 to 11 August 2025.

3] JSW Cement IPO price band: The green cement maker company has declared the JSW Cement IPO price band at ₹139 to ₹147 per equity share.

4] JSW Cement IPO size: The green cement maker aims to raise ₹3600 crore, of which ₹2000 crore is reserved for the OFS route. The remaining ₹1600 crore will be raised through the issuance of fresh shares.

5] JSW Cement IPO lot size: A bidder can apply for one lot, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 102 company shares.

6] JSW Cement IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalising share allocation is 12 August 2025.

7] JSW Cement IPO registrar: KFin Technologies has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] JSW Cement IPO lead managers: JM Financial, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, DAM Capital Advisors, Goldman Sachs India, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and SBI Capital have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

9] JSW Cement IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The most likely date for the share listing is 14 August 2025.

JSW Cement IPO: Buy or not? 10] JSW Cement IPO review: Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, "The IPO aims to fund significant expansion and reduce debt, strengthening its balance sheet for future growth. However, a closer look reveals declining profitability and return on equity despite rising revenues. The company also faces risks from industry cycles and reliance on steel by-products. Despite these challenges, JSW Cement Ltd's strong brand, strategic growth plans, and alignment with India's sustainable infrastructure push make it an attractive long-term play. Verdict: Subscribe for sustained value creation."

Whether one should apply for the public issue, Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies, said, "JSW Cement brings strong group backing, a sustainability-focused product portfolio, and a clear roadmap for capacity expansion. However, profitability has come under pressure, with a net loss in FY25, while valuations are steep compared to larger and more profitable peers. At ~29.7x EV/EBITDA, the issue leaves limited margin for safety, especially with weak return ratios. While the long-term growth story remains intact, the current IPO pricing appears aggressive given the negative earnings and subdued financial returns."

Highlighting the fundamentals of the green cement maker company, Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said, "JSW Cement is among the top 10 cement companies in India. The company is expanding pan-India via greenfield and brownfield projects, aiming to double its grinding capacity. However, revenue growth and profit after tax have been inconsistent over the past three years. The IPO valuation appears aggressive based on current financials. JSW Cement is a growth-phase story. Short-term returns could be volatile due to high valuation and current losses. High-risk investors may apply for minor listing gains and hold for the long term."

Besides these, AUM Capital and Canara Bank Securities have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the JSW Cement IPO.