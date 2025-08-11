JSW Cement IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

JSW Cement IPO day 3: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of JSW Cement Limited opened for bidding on 7 August 2025 and will remain open until 11 August 2025. These men's investors have just one day to apply for this mainboard IPO, which is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The green cement maker company has declared the JSW Cement IPO price band at ₹139 to ₹147 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹3,600 crore from this initial offer, out of which ₹1,600 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹2,000 crore is reserved for the OFS (offer for sale).

Advertisement

JSW Cement IPO GMP today Meanwhile, shares of the company are available in the grey market. According to market observers, today's JSW Cement IPO GMP (Grey Market premium) is ₹9, ₹8 lower than Friday's JSW Cement IPO GMP of ₹17. They said the dip in JSW Cement IPO can be attributed to weak sentiments in the Indian stock market as the Nifty 50 index clocked a weekly loss for the sixth straight session. JSW Cement shares became available in the grey market at a premium of ₹19 on 5 August. However, selling pressure on Dalal Street weighed on the grey market sentiment, and in one week, JSW Cement's IPO GMP fell to ₹9, losing around 50% of its IPO GMP of ₹19.

Advertisement

JSW Cement IPO subscription status After the end of bidding on day 2, the public issue had been subscribed 0.56 times, the retail portion had been booked 0.72 times, the NII portion had been filled 0.62 times, whereas the QIB segment had been booked 0.24 times.

JSW Cement IPO review Reliance Securities has assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue: "JSW Cement combines scale leadership, structural cost advantages, and industry-leading ESG performance. With infrastructure and housing demand expected to grow robustly and increasing preference for low-carbon building materials, the company is well-positioned for sustained growth post-IPO. The offering allows investors to participate in a differentiated, future-ready cement player with profitability levers and growth visibility. The sector is seeing large players expand capacity aggressively while smaller regional players face cost pressures. Consolidation is expected to improve pricing discipline and supply chain efficiencies, benefiting scale players like JSW Cement. Owing to such developments, we recommend subscribing."

Advertisement

Ventura Securities has also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue: "JSW Cement's capacity expansion projects in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh are expected to diversify its geographic footprint and improve scale. The FY25 loss was largely due to one-off fair value adjustments, temporary underperformance at certain subsidiaries, and strategic investments expected to normalise in FY26. With capacity ramp-ups, efficiency gains, and improved subsidiary performance, the company anticipates a return to profitability, supported by higher volumes, enhanced margins, and a broader market reach."

In addition to these brokerages, Lajshmishree Investment, AUM Capital, BP Equities, Canara Bank Securities, and INDSEC Securities have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the JSW Cement IPO.

JSW Cement IPO details The most likely JSW Cement IPO allotment date is 12 August 2025 and the most likely JSW Cement IPO listing date is 14 August 2025.

Advertisement