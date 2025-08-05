JSW Cement IPO : From key dates to key risks, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

JSW Cement IPO : From key dates to key risks, here are 10 key thing from the RHP that investors want to know before investing.

JSW Cement IPO: size and market Cap The ₹3,600.00 crore JSW Cement IPO is a book-building issue. The issue consists of an offer to sell 13.61 crore shares worth ₹2,000.00 crores and a new issue of 10.88 crore shares for ₹1,600.00 crores.

The market capitalization of JSW Cement IPO is around ₹20,041.46 Crore

JSW Cement IPO key subscription dates and allotment The subscription period for the JSW Cement IPO begins on August 7, 2025, and ends on August 11, 2025. On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, the allocation for the JSW Cement IPO is anticipated to be finalized.

JSW Cement IPO: price band: The price range, or price band, for JSW Cement's IPO is ₹139 to ₹147 per share.

JSW Cement IPO: Lot size and subscription details An application's lot size is 102. Retail individual investors must make a minimum investment of ₹14,178 (102 shares). 14 lots (1,428 shares) for small NII and 67 lots (6,834 shares) for big NII represent the lot size investment, which comes to ₹10,04,598 and ₹2,09,916, respectively.

JSW Cement IPO Listing date The anticipated listing date for the JSW Cement IPO is set for Thursday, August 14, 2025, and it will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

JSW Cement IPO: Promoters Sajjan Jindal, Parth Jindal, Sangita Jindal, Adarsh Advisory Services Private Limited, and Sajjan Jindal Family Trust are the company promoters.

About JSW Cement JSW Cement Limited is an Indian company that was founded in 2006 and produces cement. The company, which is a member of the JSW Group, is dedicated to innovation and sustainability in the cement sector.

JSW Cement IPO: Registrar and Lead managers The JSW Cement IPO's book-running lead manager is Jm Financial Limited, while the issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited.

JSW Cement IPO: Objectives of the issue The Company proposes to utilise the Net Proceeds from the Issue towards

Part financing the cost of establishing a new integrated cement unit at Nagaur, Rajasthan

Prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company

General Corporate Purpose

JSW Cement IPO: Key Risks Natural disasters, fires, epidemics, pandemics, acts of war, terrorist attacks, civil unrest, and other events could materially and adversely affect company business.