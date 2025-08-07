JSW Cement IPO Day 1 Live: Check GMP, subscription status, review, issue details, more

JSW Cement IPO Day 1 Live: JSW Cement, which is a part of the diverse JSW Group, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) valued at ₹3,600 crore on August 7. JSW Cement IPO price band has been established in the range of ₹139-147 per share, which places the 17-year-old company’s valuation at ₹20,000 crore if priced at the upper limit.
JSW Cement IPO consists of a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹1,600 crore and ₹2,000 crore of shares being offered for sale by existing shareholders, and will be available for subscription from August 7 to August 11.
In the Offer for Sale (OFS) of JSW Cement IPO, private equity firm Apollo Management, through its affiliate AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings Pte Ltd, along with Synergy Metals Investments Holding Ltd and the State Bank of India (SBI), will divest their shares.
Synergy Metals Investments Holding is a branch of Synergy Metals and Mining Fund, a private equity fund launched in 2015 by Sudhir Maheshwari, a former executive at steel producer ArcelorMittal.
JSW Cement IPO plans to allocate ₹800 crore from the proceeds to help finance a new integrated cement facility in Nagaur, Rajasthan, with ₹520 crore designated for debt repayment, and the remaining amount for general corporate needs.
JSW Cement IPO process is being managed by a consortium including JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, Jefferies India Pvt Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.
(Stay tuned for more updates)
The Mumbai-based firm had previously aimed to secure ₹4,000 crore. When they submitted their documentation, JSW Cement mentioned a plan to gather ₹2,000 crore through a new equity share issue and another ₹2,000 crore by way of an offer for sale from existing investors. However, the amount for the new capital-raising has been reduced by ₹400 crore from the initial share issue.
According to a PTI report, when asked why they decided to decrease the IPO size from ₹4,000 crore to ₹3,600 crore, Parth Jindal, the managing director of JSW Cement, explained that this decision was driven by current business needs and the desire to allow for future dilutions. He noted that the state of the cement industry was not particularly strong at the time of the IPO announcement, which had prompted the need for a larger amount of funds.
On Wednesday, the company raised ₹1,080 crore from anchor investors, a day prior to the commencement of its initial public offering for public subscription. This anchor portion saw involvement from both domestic and international institutional investors, such as Nomura, the Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Morgan Stanley Investment Fund, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, and Kuwait Investment Authority, based on a circular posted on BSE's website.
Additionally, among the investors are SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, Tata MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Motilal Oswal MF, and SBI Life Insurance Company. According to the circular, JSW Cement has allocated 7,34,69,386 equity shares to 52 funds at a price of ₹147 each. This brings the total transaction amount to ₹1,080 crore.
JSW Cement IPO GMP today is +6. This indicates JSW Cement IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹6 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of JSW Cement IPO share price was indicated at ₹153 apiece, which is 4.08% higher than the IPO price of ₹147.
According to the grey market activities from the last six sessions, the present GMP ( ₹6) indicates a trend towards a decline. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reached is ₹19, as noted by experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.