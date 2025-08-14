JSW Cement IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal positive debut of shares on Dalal Street

JSW Cement IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Thursday, August 14) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, JSW Cement share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Thursday's trades. JSW Cement share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

According to a notice from the BSE, trading members of the exchange are notified that starting Thursday, August 14, 2025, the equity shares of JSW Cement will be listed and made available for trading on the exchange under the 'B' Group of Securities.

JSW Cement IPO allotment was finalised on Tuesday, August 12. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Wednesday, August 13. Yesterday also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and non institutional investors (NIIS), JSW Cement IPO subscription status was 7.77 times on the final day of bidding on Monday, August 11 as per BSE data.

JSW Cement IPO listing price prediction According to Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS, JSW Cement IPO GMP hovers at ₹4.5, indicating a muted debut near ₹151.5 — about 3% above the issue price — as markets remain cautious. SBI’s pre-IPO stake sale delivered a 125% return, translating into a ₹78 crore profit, underscoring institutional confidence.

Dasani highlighted that JSW Cement’s ₹3,600 crore IPO, priced at ₹139– ₹147 per share, closed with strong demand, subscribed 7.9× overall. QIBs led the bidding at 15.8×, followed by NIIs at 10.97× and retail at 1.81×. The fresh issue will fund the upcoming Rajasthan plant, while the OFS allowed partial exits for early investors. With an installed capacity of over 20 MTPA and a target of 60 MTPA by FY30, JSW Cement is positioning itself as a top-tier player in a sector buoyed by India’s infrastructure push.

Talking about valuations, Dasani said that valuations align with peers like Dalmia Bharat and JK Cement on EV/EBITDA, but sustained margin performance amid fuel price volatility will be a key watchpoint. While listing gains may be modest, sectoral tailwinds from government-led capex and housing demand provide a supportive long-term backdrop for investors.

JSW Cement IPO GMP today JSW Cement IPO GMP grey market premium is +4.5. This indicates JSW Cement IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹4.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of JSW Cement IPO share price was indicated at ₹151.5 apiece, which is 3.06% higher than the IPO price of ₹147.

According to the grey market activities from the last 12 sessions, the present GMP ( ₹4.5) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP is ₹19, as per the experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.