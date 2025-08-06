JSW Cement IPO opens on 7 August: GMP, price band, key dates among 10 top things to know

JSW Cement IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of JSW Cement is set to open for subscription on Thursday, August 7. The cement arm of the steel-to-autos JSW conglomerate first filed to go public last August, but the country's markets regulator put it on ice for four months without disclosing a reason and approved the filing only in January this year.
Now, with the issue set to finally open for subscription, here are the key details investors must know:
JSW Cement's ₹3,600 crore IPO is a mix of fresh issue of 10.88 crore shares, worth ₹1,600 crore, and an offer for sale of 13.61 crore shares worth ₹2,000 crore. The price band for JSW Cement IPO pegs its market cap at a little over ₹20,000 crore.
JSW Cement IPO subscription period runs from August 7, 2025, to August 11, 2025. Meanwhile, the JSW Cement IPO allocation is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.
For the JSW Cement IPO, the pricing range, or the price band, is between ₹139 and ₹147 per share.
The lot size of an application is 102. The minimum investment required by a retail individual investor is ₹14,178 (102 shares).
Regarding the NII segment, big NIIs must apply for at least 67 lots (6,834 shares), and small NIIs must apply for 14 lots (1,428 shares), totalling ₹2,09,916 and ₹10,04,598, respectively.
JSW Cement IPO is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, August 14, 2025.
The company's promoters are Sajjan Jindal, Parth Jindal, Sangita Jindal, Adarsh Advisory Services Private Limited, and Sajjan Jindal Family Trust.
Established in 2006, JSW Cement is an Indian cement manufacturer. As a part of the JSW Group, the company is committed to sustainability and innovation in the cement industry.
KFin Technologies Limited is the issue's registrar, while JM Financial is the book-running lead manager for JSW Cement IPO.
The company proposes to utilise the fresh funds raised for:
JSW Cement IPO GMP today is +9. This indicates JSW Cement's share price is trading at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of JSW Cement IPO is ₹156 apiece, which is 6.12% higher than the IPO price of ₹147.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
