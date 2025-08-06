JSW Cement IPO opens on 7 August: GMP, price band, key dates among 10 top things to know

JSW Cement IPO, valued at 3,600 crore, is set to open on August 7, 2025. With a price range of 139- 147 per share, it includes a mix of fresh shares and an offer for sale. Listing is anticipated on August 14, 2025.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published6 Aug 2025, 02:59 PM IST
JSW Cement IPO 10 key things to know.
JSW Cement IPO 10 key things to know.

JSW Cement IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of JSW Cement is set to open for subscription on Thursday, August 7. The cement arm of the steel-to-autos JSW conglomerate first filed to go public last August, but the country's markets regulator put it on ice for four months without disclosing a reason and approved the filing only in January this year.

Now, with the issue set to finally open for subscription, here are the key details investors must know:

1. JSW Cement IPO: Market Cap and Size

JSW Cement's 3,600 crore IPO is a mix of fresh issue of 10.88 crore shares, worth 1,600 crore, and an offer for sale of 13.61 crore shares worth 2,000 crore. The price band for JSW Cement IPO pegs its market cap at a little over 20,000 crore.

2. JSW Cement IPO: Subscription and Allotment Dates

JSW Cement IPO subscription period runs from August 7, 2025, to August 11, 2025. Meanwhile, the JSW Cement IPO allocation is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

3. JSW Cement IPO: Price Band

For the JSW Cement IPO, the pricing range, or the price band, is between 139 and 147 per share.

4. JSW Cement IPO: Lot Size Details

The lot size of an application is 102. The minimum investment required by a retail individual investor is 14,178 (102 shares).

Regarding the NII segment, big NIIs must apply for at least 67 lots (6,834 shares), and small NIIs must apply for 14 lots (1,428 shares), totalling 2,09,916 and 10,04,598, respectively.

5. JSW Cement IPO: Date of Listing

JSW Cement IPO is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

6. Who are the Promoters of JSW Cement IPO?

The company's promoters are Sajjan Jindal, Parth Jindal, Sangita Jindal, Adarsh Advisory Services Private Limited, and Sajjan Jindal Family Trust.

7. About JSW Cement

Established in 2006, JSW Cement is an Indian cement manufacturer. As a part of the JSW Group, the company is committed to sustainability and innovation in the cement industry.

8. JSW Cement IPO: Lead Managers and Registrar

KFin Technologies Limited is the issue's registrar, while JM Financial is the book-running lead manager for JSW Cement IPO.

9. JSW Cement IPO: Objectives of the issue

The company proposes to utilise the fresh funds raised for:

  • Part-financing the cost of establishing a new integrated cement unit at Nagaur, Rajasthan
  • Prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company
  • General corporate purposes

10 JSW Cement IPO GMP

JSW Cement IPO GMP today is +9. This indicates JSW Cement's share price is trading at a premium of 9 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of JSW Cement IPO is 156 apiece, which is 6.12% higher than the IPO price of 147.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

