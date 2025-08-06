JSW Cement IPO opens on 7 August: GMP, price band, key dates among 10 top things to know

JSW Cement IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of JSW Cement is set to open for subscription on Thursday, August 7. The cement arm of the steel-to-autos JSW conglomerate first filed to go public last August, but the country's markets regulator put it on ice for four months without disclosing a reason and approved the filing only in January this year.

Now, with the issue set to finally open for subscription, here are the key details investors must know:

1. JSW Cement IPO: Market Cap and Size JSW Cement's ₹3,600 crore IPO is a mix of fresh issue of 10.88 crore shares, worth ₹1,600 crore, and an offer for sale of 13.61 crore shares worth ₹2,000 crore. The price band for JSW Cement IPO pegs its market cap at a little over ₹20,000 crore.

2. JSW Cement IPO: Subscription and Allotment Dates JSW Cement IPO subscription period runs from August 7, 2025, to August 11, 2025. Meanwhile, the JSW Cement IPO allocation is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

3. JSW Cement IPO: Price Band For the JSW Cement IPO, the pricing range, or the price band, is between ₹139 and ₹147 per share.

4. JSW Cement IPO: Lot Size Details The lot size of an application is 102. The minimum investment required by a retail individual investor is ₹14,178 (102 shares).

Regarding the NII segment, big NIIs must apply for at least 67 lots (6,834 shares), and small NIIs must apply for 14 lots (1,428 shares), totalling ₹2,09,916 and ₹10,04,598, respectively.

5. JSW Cement IPO: Date of Listing JSW Cement IPO is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

6. Who are the Promoters of JSW Cement IPO? The company's promoters are Sajjan Jindal, Parth Jindal, Sangita Jindal, Adarsh Advisory Services Private Limited, and Sajjan Jindal Family Trust.

7. About JSW Cement Established in 2006, JSW Cement is an Indian cement manufacturer. As a part of the JSW Group, the company is committed to sustainability and innovation in the cement industry.

8. JSW Cement IPO: Lead Managers and Registrar KFin Technologies Limited is the issue's registrar, while JM Financial is the book-running lead manager for JSW Cement IPO.

9. JSW Cement IPO: Objectives of the issue The company proposes to utilise the fresh funds raised for:

Part-financing the cost of establishing a new integrated cement unit at Nagaur, Rajasthan

Prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company

General corporate purposes 10 JSW Cement IPO GMP JSW Cement IPO GMP today is +9. This indicates JSW Cement's share price is trading at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of JSW Cement IPO is ₹156 apiece, which is 6.12% higher than the IPO price of ₹147.