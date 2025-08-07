In a cement industry defined by scale, legacy brands, and capital-heavy operations, JSW Cement Ltd is taking a distinctly unconventional route to the public markets.

Its ₹3,600 crore initial public offering (IPO), set to open, isn’t built on claims of being the biggest—but possibly the greenest.

Priced between ₹139 and ₹147 per share, the issue includes a ₹1,600 crore fresh issuance aimed at expansion and a ₹2,000 crore offer for sale by existing shareholders. Proceeds will fund ₹800 crore towards a new integrated plant in Rajasthan, ₹520 crore for debt reduction, and the remainder for strategic growth initiatives.

While established players such as UltraTech Cement Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, and Ambuja Cements Ltd dominate through capacity, pricing power, and brand equity, JSW Cement is positioning itself as a lean, environmentally conscious challenger aligned with India’s decarbonization goals.

But in a market still deeply driven by volume, cost leadership, and entrenched networks, can a green pitch alone build lasting market share?

Rapid growth, green edge

Founded in 2009 with a grinding unit in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, JSW Cement has grown swiftly over the past decade to become one of India’s top 10 cement players by capacity and sales volume.

Between 2022-23 and 2024-25, its installed grinding capacity rose from 16.3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 20.6mtpa—a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%, nearly double the industry’s 6.2%, the company said in its draft red herring prospectus. Sales volumes (excluding its UAE unit) expanded at a CAGR of 15.1%, well ahead of the industry’s 8.1%.

While its size remains modest, the company has carved out leadership in a niche that is gaining traction: green cement. In 2024-25, JSW Cement held an 84% share in Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS) sales—a byproduct of the steel industry used in making blended cement. The company claims its carbon emission intensity is 258 kilogrammes per tonne lower than the average reported by Indian peers.

“JSW Cement’s goal to scale from 20mtpa to 42mtpa in the medium term, and to 60mtpa in the long term, is credible but subject to execution risks, including capex intensity, land acquisition, and logistics readiness," said Girija Shankar, lead analyst cement-institutional equities research at Yes Securities.

“But its focus on green products like PSC (Portland Slag Cement) and GGBS gives it a clear ESG (environmental, social, and governance) edge. It reduces input costs, enhances its emissions profile, and creates margin buffers in commodity downcycles."

Margin pressures and financial leverage

Despite rapid growth, JSW Cement's profitability remains behind industry leaders. Its three-year median Ebitda margin of 13.8% compares unfavorably to peers such as Ambuja Cement (23.8%) and Shree Cement (22.8%). Even UltraTech Cement (17.5%), Dalmia Bharat (17%), and JK Cement (16.82%) have maintained stronger margins. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

The company’s cost structure has been under pressure. Raw material expenses as a percentage of revenue have climbed steadily from 18.8% in 2022-23 to 24.6% in 2024-25, driven by input inflation and high dependence on industrial byproducts like slag and fly ash.

“This is a structural risk embedded in JSW Cement’s model," said Shankar. “Its reliance on slag from JSW Steel offers some stability, but also creates sourcing concentration. Any disruption in steel production, regulatory changes, or export competition could tighten availability and impact GGBS margins."

Leverage is another concern. In 2024-25, JSW Cement had net debt of ₹4,203.8 crore (excluding CCPS), translating into a net debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.86x.

“From the IPO proceeds, only about ₹520 crore will go towards debt repayment. The rest will fund growth," noted Prashanth Kota, cement analyst at Choice Institutional Equities. “Management wants to reduce net debt/Ebitda to 2-2.5x, but even 5x is manageable if interest coverage remains strong. Still, the financial structure leaves little room for error."

“With a ₹2,697 crore investment lined up for the Nagaur plant, leverage could rise again unless internal accruals keep pace. It may take 3-4 years of disciplined execution to reach a sustainable debt profile like Dalmia or UltraTech," Shankar added.

Expansion opportunities in northern and central India

In 2024-25, JSW Cement operated seven plants in India—one integrated unit, one clinker unit, and five grinding units across six states. Its UAE subsidiary also runs a clinker facility.

The company remains exposed to regional market risks, with most volumes coming from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. The upcoming Nagaur plant in Rajasthan and future plants in Madhya Pradesh aim to expand its footprint into northern and central India.

“JSW Cement is currently heavily skewed toward East and South India," said Shankar. “The Rajasthan project provides access to markets like Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, where cement demand is projected to grow with the government infrastructure push. But it will take time—dealer ramp-up, logistics setup, and brand acceptance will be key."

Ashutosh Murarka, another cement analyst at Choice Institutional Equities, also views the geographic diversification as critical to growth. “Although JSW Cement is now present in South, West, and East, they have plans to become a pan-India player. Their GGBS and slag cement focus positions them well to benefit from rising infrastructure and urbanisation demand."

Distribution and branding remain key challenges

While JSW Cement has built a sizable operation, it lacks the brand strength and distributor loyalty enjoyed by legacy players such as UltraTech, Ambuja, or Adani Cement.

“The company highlights that its brand recall and customer loyalty are still developing, especially in retail and semi-urban markets," said Harshal Dasani, business head at INVAsset PMS. “It continues to rely heavily on trade sales through third-party dealers and retailers. This indicates a weaker direct-to-consumer relationship compared to peers with stronger retail penetration."

JSW Cement engages over 57,000 influencers through its loyalty programme and invests more than ₹80 crore annually in promotional activities. However, in markets where brand trust and familiarity heavily influence purchase decisions, this may fall short. In fiercely competitive regions like the South and West, larger rivals such as UltraTech and Adani Cement have the scale and pricing power to aggressively defend or expand their market share.

“Without stronger brand autonomy and deeper customer engagement, JSW Cement may struggle to defend or expand market share in contested regions—especially as larger players are willing to cut prices to retain dominance," added Dasani.

Opportunities on the horizon

The timing is favourable. After a brief dip during the pandemic, India’s cement demand has rebounded sharply. From 335 million tonnes in 2018-19, it is expected to reach 467 million tonnes in 2024-25, with a projected growth of 6.5-7.5% in 2025-26. By 2029-30, demand is likely to reach 670-680 million tonnes, translating into a 7.5–8.5% CAGR.