JSW Cement IPO: Can a lean, green challenger cement its place in a heavyweight market?
Mayur Bhalerao 5 min read 07 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Backed by the JSW Group, JSW Cement is betting on efficiency and environment to win in a sector where scale and brand rule the game.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In a cement industry defined by scale, legacy brands, and capital-heavy operations, JSW Cement Ltd is taking a distinctly unconventional route to the public markets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story