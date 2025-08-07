While its size remains modest, the company has carved out leadership in a niche that is gaining traction: green cement. In 2024-25, JSW Cement held an 84% share in Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS) sales—a byproduct of the steel industry used in making blended cement. The company claims its carbon emission intensity is 258 kilogrammes per tonne lower than the average reported by Indian peers.