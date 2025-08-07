JSW Cement IPO subscribed 29% on Day 1; Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details

JSW Cement IPO: JSW Cement's initial public offering (IPO) is a book-built issue that offers stock market investors a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) component, as the firm aims to raise ₹3,600 crore. The IPO opened for public subscription on Thursday, 7 August 2025, and is scheduled to close on Monday, 11 August 2025.

Stock market investors subscribed 29% to the JSW Cement IPO on the first day, where investors bid for 5,21,55,966 or 5.21 crore equity shares, out of the total 18,12,94,964 or 18.12 crore shares on offer, according to the BSE IPO data.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

