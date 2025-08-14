JSW Cement Share Price Live: JSW Cement debuts 4.4% higher in premarket trading

JSW Cement Share Price Live: Shares of JSW Cement Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. JSW Cement shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts hint that the JSW Cement IPO expected listing price is likely to see muted response compared to its issue price. JSW Cement IPO allotment status was finalised on Tuesday, August 12.

JSW Cement IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, August 7 and closed on Monday, August 11. JSW Cement IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 7.77 times. The company fixed a price band of ₹139 to ₹147 per share for its IPO.

As per the CRISIL report, JSW Cement is the leading producer of ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS) in India, an environmentally friendly product made entirely from blast furnace slag, which is generated as a by-product of steel production, holding an 84 percent market share in GGBS sales for FY25.

Currently, the company runs its manufacturing facilities located in Vijayanagar, Karnataka; Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh; Salboni, West Bengal; Jajpur, Odisha; and Dolvi, Maharashtra.

The IPO process for the company is being managed by JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, Jefferies India Pvt Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.

