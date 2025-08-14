JSW Cement Share Price Live: JSW Cement debuts 4.4% higher in premarket trading

JSW Cement Share Price Live: Shares of JSW Cement Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. JSW Cement shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts hint that the JSW Cement IPO expected listing price is likely to see muted response compared to its issue price. JSW Cement IPO allotment status was finalised on Tuesday, August 12.
JSW Cement IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, August 7 and closed on Monday, August 11. JSW Cement IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 7.77 times. The company fixed a price band of ₹139 to ₹147 per share for its IPO.
As per the CRISIL report, JSW Cement is the leading producer of ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS) in India, an environmentally friendly product made entirely from blast furnace slag, which is generated as a by-product of steel production, holding an 84 percent market share in GGBS sales for FY25.
Currently, the company runs its manufacturing facilities located in Vijayanagar, Karnataka; Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh; Salboni, West Bengal; Jajpur, Odisha; and Dolvi, Maharashtra.
The IPO process for the company is being managed by JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, Jefferies India Pvt Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.
JSW Cement Share Price Live: On BSE, JSW Cement could list at 2.72% premium at ₹151. On the NSE, JSW Cement share price listing price could be ₹153.50, a premium of 4.4%.
JSW Cement Share Price Live: Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from August 14, 2025, the equity shares of JSW Cement Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities, the company said in a BSE filing.
According to Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS, JSW Cement IPO GMP hovers at ₹4.5, indicating a muted debut near ₹151.5 — about 3% above the issue price — as markets remain cautious. SBI’s pre-IPO stake sale delivered a 125% return, translating into a ₹78 crore profit, underscoring institutional confidence.
JSW Cement IPO GMP grey market premium is +4.5. This indicates JSW Cement IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹4.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of JSW Cement IPO share price was indicated at ₹151.5 apiece, which is 3.06% higher than the IPO price of ₹147.
According to the grey market activities from the last 12 sessions, the present GMP ( ₹4.5) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP is ₹19, as per the experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
