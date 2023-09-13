JSW Infra gets Sebi nod for its ₹2,800 crore IPO1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 04:58 PM IST
IPO proceeds will be used to retire debt and fund the company's capacity expansion projects
New Delhi: JSW Infrastructure Ltd. has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its ₹2,800 crore initial public offering (IPO) likely by the end of this month, a person familiar with the matter told Mint.
