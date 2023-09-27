JSW Infra IPO: Issue booked over 2 times on last day so far; check GMP, should you subscribe?3 min read 27 Sep 2023, 10:47 AM IST
JSW Infra IPO oversubscribed on final day, with retail portion subscribed 4.55 times and QIB portion subscribed 55%, so far.
JSW Infra IPO last date: JSW Infrastructure IPO subscription will end today (Wednesday, September 27). JSW Infrastructure IPO has been oversubscribed on the final day. JSW Infrastructure IPO has been subscribed 2.68 times on day 3, so far.
