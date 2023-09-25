JSW Infra IPO opens today: GMP, review, other key details to know. Should you subscribe?4 min read 25 Sep 2023, 09:22 AM IST
JSW Infra IPO opens today and will close on September 27. Price band set between ₹113-119 per share. IPO raised ₹1,260 crore from anchor investors.
JSW Infra IPO date: JSW Infrastructure IPO opens for subscription today (Monday, September 25), and will close on Wednesday, September 27. JSW Infra IPO price band has been set in the range between ₹113 to ₹119 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each. JSW Infra IPO raised ₹1,260 crore from anchor investors on Friday, September 22.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started