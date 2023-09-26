JSW Infrastructure IPO: Issue fully booked on day 2; retail portion subscribed over 3 times so far2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 02:17 PM IST
JSW Infrastructure IPO subscribed 1.11 times on day 2 so far with the retail portion oversubscribed 3.22 times.
JSW Infrastructure IPO subscription status: JSW Infrastructure IPO has been subscribed 1.11 times on day 2, so far. JSW Infra IPO opened for subscription Monday, September 25, and will close on Wednesday, September 27. JSW Infrastructure Limited IPO has fixed price band of the public offer at ₹113 to ₹119. Bids can be made for a minimum of 126 equity shares and in multiples of 126 equity shares thereafter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started