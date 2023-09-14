JSW Infrastructure IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of JSW Infrastructure will open for public subscription on September 25, while the anchor book will be opened for a day on September 22, multiple media reports said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Mint reported quoting sources that JSW Infrastructure Ltd received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch its ₹2,800 crore IPO by the end of this month.

As per reports, the JSW Infrastructure IPO will open on September 25 and close on September 27.

The ports business of the $23 billion JSW Group had filed draft papers for its IPO in May, aimed at retiring debt and fund its capacity expansion plans.

JSW Infrastructure IPO comprises only a fresh issue by the company and does not have an offer-for-sale component. The IPO price band will be announced in the coming days.

The company is expected to finalise the basis of allotment of IPO shares on October 3, and the shares will be credited to demat accounts of eligible allottees on October 5, while the refunds will be initiated or funds will be unblocked from ASBA account by October 4.

JSW Infrastructure shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on October 6.

The book running lead managers to the JSW Infrastructure IPO are JM Financial Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Ltd., DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd., and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.

JSW Infrastructure IPO will be the third public listing from the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, 13 years after JSW Energy Ltd went public in January 2010.

JSW Infrastructure is India’s second largest port operator in terms of cargo handling capacity, with installed cargo handling capacity at 153.43 million tonne per annum for multi-commodity cargo, including dry bulk, break bulk, liquid bulk, gasses and containers.