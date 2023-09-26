JSW Infrastructure IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status, buy or not?2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:13 AM IST
JSW Infrastructure IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹21 in grey market today
JSW Infrastructure IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of JSW Infrastructure Ltd opened on 25th September 2023 and the issue will remain open till 27th September 2023. The book build issue has been offered at a price band of ₹113 to ₹119 per equity share and the public issue has been subscribed 0.43 times on day one of bidding.
