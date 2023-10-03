JSW Infrastructure IPO: Listing date of initial public offering (IPO) of JSW Infrastructure Limited has been fixed on 3rd October 2023. As per the BSE notice, "... effective from Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the equity shares of JSW Infrastructure Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities." JSW Infrastructure share price will list on BSE and NSE at around 9:45 AM in special pre-open session during Tuesday deals whereas JSW Infrastructure shares will become aailable for trade on the Indian bourses from 10:00 AM today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, JSW Infrastructure Limited has strong fundamentals and limited competition in the market. However, majority of its business comes from sister concerns, which is the basic challenge for the company. They said that JSW Infrastructure IPO received strong response from investors and it is expected to repeat that on the listing date with strong debut on Dalal Street. They said that JSW Infrastructure share price may open in the range of ₹138 to ₹145 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JSW Infrastructure IPO listing price prediction Speaking on expecting JSW Infrastructure IPO listing price, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "JSW Infrastructure Limited has strong fundamentals and it has reported strong balance sheet as well. However, most of its business is coming from its sister concerns that may post a challenge for a convincing response by investors in post-listing phase. However, I believe that JSW Infrastructure share price may list at strong premium."

Asked about JSW Infrastructure IPO listing gains, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "JSW Infrastructure Limited has received strong response from investors in primary market and I am expecting that performance to continue on listing date as well. Company's order book and other aspects of the balance sheet in pre-listing period has managed to attract investors and hence one can expect strong debut of JSW Infrastructure shares." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On JSW Infrastructure IPO listing premium, Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President — Research at Mehta Equities said, “Considering robust demand from all sets of investors and subdued market scenario, we expect a decent listing gain in the range 18 per cent to 20 per cent from its issue price of ₹119 apiece. We believe the premium listing is justified on the back of reasonably IPO valuations when compared to peers which are trading in the range of ~28-30x, following a strong track record established by parent and well-positioned to benefit from the continued growth of the Indian economy."

JSW Infrastructure IPO GMP today According to market observers, shars of JSW Infrastructure Limited are available at a premium of ₹25 in grey market today, which means JSW Infrastructure IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹25. So, grey market is signaling that JSW Infrastructure IPO listing price would be around ₹144 ( ₹119 + ₹25), which is around 21 per cent higher from JSW Infrastructure IPO price band of ₹113 to ₹119 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

