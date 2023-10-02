JSW Infrastructure IPO: What does GMP signal ahead of share listing?
JSW Infrastructure IPO opened for subscription on September 25 and closed on September 27. The total issue size of JSW Infra IPO was ₹2,800 crore which was entirely a fresh issue of 23.53 crore share.
JSW Infrastructure IPO Listing: The initial public offering (IPO) of India’s second-largest commercial port operator JSW Infrastructure received strong response from investors. JSW Infrastructure will made its debut on the Indian stock market exchanges on Tuesday, October 3.
