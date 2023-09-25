JSW Infrastructure IPO subscribed 25% on day 1 so far; retail portion booked 97%2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 02:52 PM IST
JSW Infrastructure IPO subscription status: JSW Infrastructure IPO has been subscribed 25% on day 1, so far. JSW Infra IPO opened for subscription today (Monday, September 25), and will close on Wednesday, September 27. JSW Infrastructure Limited IPO has fixed price band of the public offer at ₹113 to ₹119. Bids can be made for a minimum of 126 equity shares and in multiples of 126 equity shares thereafter.
