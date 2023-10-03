JSW Infrastructure share price debuts at 20% premium at ₹143 on NSE and BSE
JSW Infrastructure price listed at a premium of 20.2% on the NSE and BSE, with a share price of ₹143.
JSW Infrastructure IPO listing date: JSW Infrastructure share price listed on the bourses at a premium on Tuesday. On the NSE and BSE, JSW Infrastructure share price today was listed at ₹143 per share, 20.2% higher than the issue price of ₹119.
