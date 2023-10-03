JSW Infrastructure price listed at a premium of 20.2% on the NSE and BSE, with a share price of ₹143.

JSW Infrastructure IPO listing date: JSW Infrastructure share price listed on the bourses at a premium on Tuesday. On the NSE and BSE, JSW Infrastructure share price today was listed at ₹143 per share, 20.2% higher than the issue price of ₹119. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JSW Infra IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 25, and closed on Wednesday, September 27. JSW Infrastructure price band of the public offer was set in the range of ₹113 to ₹119. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

JSW Infrastructure Limited IPO had reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

JSW Infrastructure IPO details JSW Infra IPO comprises a fresh issuance of ₹2,800 crore worth of shares, there's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

According to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to invest the net proceeds from the offering into its fully owned subsidiaries, JSW Dharamtar Port Private Limited and JSW Jaigarh Port Ltd, in order to prepay or repay all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings.

The company also intends to finance capital expenditure requirements through investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Jaigarh Port Ltd, for proposed expansion/upgradation works at Jaigarh Port, including the expansion of the LPG terminal, the establishment of an electric sub-station, and the purchase and installation of a dredger.

JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, and SBI Capital Market Ltd are the book running lead managers to the Offer. KFin Technologies Ltd is the offer's registrar.

JSW Infra IPO GMP today JSW Infrastructure IPO GMP today or or grey market premium is +31 similar to the previous two trading session. This indicated that JSW Infra share price were trading at a premium of ₹31 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the JSW Infrastructure Limited IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of JSW Infra share price was ₹150 apiece, which is 26.05% higher than the IPO price of ₹119.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!