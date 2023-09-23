JSW Intrastructure IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of JSW Intrastructure Limited is going to hit primary market on 25th September 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. The company has fixed JSW Intrastructure IPO price band at ₹113 to ₹119 per equity share and the book build issue will remain open for subscriber till 27th September 2023. JSW Infrastructure Limited aims to raise ₹2,800 crore from its initial offer, which will be 100 per cent fresh in nature. The public ofer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

Meanwhile, ahead of JSW Intrastructure IPO opening date, shares of the company have become available in grey market. According to market observers, JSW Intrastructure shares are available at a premium of ₹15 in grey market today.

Important JSW Intrastructure IPO details

Here we list out important details in regard to JSW Intrastructure IPO:

1] JSW Intrastructure IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹15 in grey market today.

2] JSW Intrastructure IPO price: The book build issue has been offered at a price band of ₹113 to ₹119 per equity share.

3] JSW Intrastructure IPO date: The issue will open on 25th September 2023 and it will remain open for subscribers till 27th September 2023.

4] JSW Intrastructure IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹2,800 crore from its offer through issuance of fresh 2,35,294,118 company shares.

5] JSW Intrastructure IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO comprises 126 shares.

6] JSW Intrastructure IPO investment limit: As one lot of the issue comprises 126 shares, a retail investor would require minimum ₹14,994 ( ₹119 x 126) to apply for the book build issue.

7] JSW Intrastructure IPO allotment date: Tentative date for share allocation is 3rd October 2023.

8] JSW Intrastructure IPO registrar: Kfin Technologies Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.

9] JSW Intrastructure IPO listing date: The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and tentative date for JSW Intrastructure IPO listing is 6th October 2023.

10] JSW Intrastructure IPO objective: Net proceeds of the issue will be used for prepayment and repayment of debt and other general corporate purposes.

