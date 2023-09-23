JSW Intrastructure IPO opens next week. GMP, review, other details in 10 points1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 12:49 PM IST
JSW Intrastructure IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹15 in grey market today, say market observers
JSW Intrastructure IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of JSW Intrastructure Limited is going to hit primary market on 25th September 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. The company has fixed JSW Intrastructure IPO price band at ₹113 to ₹119 per equity share and the book build issue will remain open for subscriber till 27th September 2023. JSW Infrastructure Limited aims to raise ₹2,800 crore from its initial offer, which will be 100 per cent fresh in nature. The public ofer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.
