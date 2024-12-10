Jungle Camps India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jungle Camps India Limited has opened today, and the SME IPO will remain open until 12th December 2024. The hospitality company aims to raise ₹29.42 crore, a fresh issue. The company has fixed Jungle Camps India IPO price band at ₹68 to ₹72 per equity share. The company shares are available in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Jungle Camps India shares are available at a premium of ₹65 in the grey market today. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform. On day one of bidding, Jungle Camps India's IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue has received a strong response from investors.

Jungle Camps India IPO GMP today According to market observers, Jungle Camps India IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹65. Jungle Camps India IPO GMP has remained steady for the last few days. The public issue debuted in the grey market on 3rd December, showcasing a premium of ₹45 per equity share. This means Jungle Camps India IPO GMP has risen from ₹45 to ₹65 in one week's time. Market observers said Jungle Camps India IPO GMP may increase after receiving a strong response from the Indian primary market investors.

Jungle Camps India IPO subscription status By 1:01 PM on day one of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 15.82 times, the retail portion of the public issue had been subscribed 29.43 times, the NII segment had been booked 7.94 times, and the QIB segment had been booked 0.01 times.

Jungle Camps India IPO review The market capitalization of Jungle Camps India IPO is ₹111.59 crore. Jungle Camps India Limited's revenue increased by around 61%, and profit after tax (PAT) rose by around 700% YoY in FY24.

Jungle Camps India IPO details After the closure of bidding for the BSE SME IPO, Jungle Camps India's IPO allotment date is 13th December 2024, i.e. on Friday. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME Exchange, and most likely, Jungle Camps India IPO listing date is 17th December 2024, i.e. on Tuesday next week.

Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd has been appointed official registrar, whereas Khambatta Securities has been appointed Lead Manager of the public issue.