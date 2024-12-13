Jungle Camps India's IPO allotment will be finalized soon after strong demand. The IPO, valued at ₹ 29.42 crore, opened on December 10 and closed on December 12. Investors can check allotment status online, and shares will be credited on December 16, with listing set for December 17.

Jungle Camps India IPO allotment: The allotment of Jungle Camps' initial public offering (IPO) will be finalised soon, after overwhelming interest and robust subscriptions for the share sale issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SME IPO, valued at ₹29.42 crore, opened for bidding on December 10 and closed on December 12. The price band was set in the range of ₹68-72 per share.

Investors can check the Jungle Camps IPO allotment status online through the official portal of the IPO registrar Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company will credit the equity shares on Monday, December 16, into the Demat accounts of investors who have received the allotment. Refunds for rejected applications will also be processed the same day. Jungle Camps IPO is slated to list on BSE SME on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

How to check IPO allotment status Step 1: Go to the IPO registrar website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Step 2: From the selection menu, choose Jungle Camps IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: To discover the status, pick a mode – click on PAN, Demat account, or application number.

Step 4: Enter the required information, such as your application number, PAN, or Demat Account number.

Step 5: Enter the ‘captcha’ to verify that you are not a robot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 6: Click ‘submit’ to view allotment status.

About the IPO The Jungle Camps IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 40.86 lakh shares. There was no offer for sale (OFS) component in this issue. The minimum lot size for an application was 1,600 shares, and the minimum investment required by retail investors was ₹1.15 lakh. Jungle Camps India IPO raises ₹8.38 crore from anchor investors on December 9.

The IPO closed with overwhelming demand, garnering 494.58 times bids in three days. The IPO received bids for 134.44 crore shares against 27.18 lakh shares on offer. The retail investor segment saw a subscription of 551.20 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was booked a massive 760.48 times. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyer's (QIB) quota was subscribed 198.52 times in three days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company plans to utilize the proceeds from the fresh issue to support various objectives, including capital expenditure for developing a project at Sanjay Dubri National Park in Madhya Pradesh and renovating the existing Pench Jungle Camp resort at Pench National Park, also in Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, a portion of the funds will be invested in its subsidiary, Madhuvan Hospitality Private Limited (MHPL), to cover capital expenditure for the Mathura Hotel Project in Mathura. The remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Khambatta Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Jungle Camps India IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Jungle Camps India IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers.

About the Company Founded in 2002, Jungle Camps India specializes in providing unique wildlife and hospitality experiences. The company operates a diverse range of accommodations, including wildlife camps, hotels, motels, inns, guest houses, holiday homes, health clubs, catering establishments, and restaurants across India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jungle Camps India is recognized as a conservation-driven hospitality brand and manages four award-winning boutique resorts located in prime wildlife and tiger reserve national parks in central India. The group also operates a highway retreat, a restaurant, and provides tailor-made travel experiences for its guests.

The company boasts ownership and management of 87 rooms spread across villas, cottages, deluxe rooms, and safari tents. These properties are equipped with modern amenities such as banquet halls, meeting rooms, restaurants, bars, cafes, swimming pools, and spa facilities to ensure a comfortable and memorable stay.

Jungle Camps India Limited has shown remarkable financial growth, with revenue surging by 61.01 percent and profit after tax (PAT) skyrocketing by 699.55 percent between the fiscal years ending March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024. This robust performance highlights the company's ability to cater to the evolving demands of eco-conscious and experiential travelers while maintaining profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jungle Camps IPO GMP today The IPO's grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹60 per share. This indicates an expected listing price of ₹132, a premium of 83.33 percent over its issue price of ₹72. The GMP was the same as the previous session.