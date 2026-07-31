Juniper Green Energy IPO Day 2 LIVE: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Juniper Green Energy IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Juniper Green Energy Ltd hit the Indian primary market on 30 July 2026. The public issue proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE will remain for bidders until 3rd August 2026. The company management has offered Juniper Green Energy shares at a price band of ₹214 to ₹225 per equity share.

Advertisement

The company aims to raise ₹1,800 crore through the issuance of fresh shares, which means the Juniper Green Energy IPO size is ₹1,800 crore. Meanwhile, the company's shares have surged in the grey market amid positive trends in the secondary market, and net proceeds are being allocated entirely to the company's balance sheet. According to the Juniper Green Energy IPO subscription status after day 1 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 36%.

Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP today According to market observers, the company's shares are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹17 today. This means the Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹17, unchanged from yesterday's GMP.

Advertisement

Juniper Green Energy IPO subscription status By 3:39 PM on day 2 of bidding, the bookbuilding issue had been subscribed to 0.46 times, the retail portion had been booked 0.21 times, the NII segment had been filled 0.08 times, whereas the QIB portion had been subscribed to 1.19 times.

Juniper Green Energy IPO review Advising investors to apply, Ventura Securities says, “Financially, Juniper Green Energy reported revenue from operations of INR 718.9 Cr in FY26, while total income stood at INR 804.93 Cr, including other income of INR 86.03 Cr. The company reported EBIT of INR 455.32 Cr, PBT of INR 55.19 Cr, and PAT of INR 40.5 Cr during FY26. As a capital-intensive renewable energy developer, the business is characterised by significant depreciation and finance costs arising from its large operational asset base and project financing structure.”

Advertisement

The brokerage further added that key strengths include an integrated renewable energy platform spanning project development to operations, a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, hybrid and BESS projects, long-term contracted revenue visibility through PPAs, and a scalable SPV-based operating structure. Key risks include high leverage and finance costs, dependence on timely project execution and commissioning, counterparty exposure to government utilities and DISCOMs, and regulatory or policy changes affecting the renewable energy sector.

Sushil Finance has also assigned a ‘buy’ tag to the public issue, saying, “Total income grew from ₹424.45 crore in FY24 to ₹804.93 crore in FY26 (~38% CAGR), and EBITDA margins remain exceptionally high at 85–87%, reflecting the annuity-like, fixed-tariff nature of contracted renewable power. With Total Capacity more than doubling in under two years to 7,910 MW and over half still under construction, the earnings base should expand materially as these projects commission over FY27–FY29.”

Advertisement

The brokerage believes 78% of this fresh-issue-only IPO is being used to delever both the parent and key subsidiaries, which should ease the finance-cost drag and support margin/RoNW recovery. At listed peer diluted P/E of 22x–157x (average ~93.7x) against Juniper's FY26 diluted EPS of Rs.0.83, there's reasonable valuation headroom even after pricing in execution risk. Juniper Green Energy warrants a Subscribe recommendation.

SBI Capital Securities, Equivision, Kunvarji Wealth Solutions have also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the Juniper Green Energy IPO.

Juniper Green Energy IPO details The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 4 August 2026. KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed as the official registrar for the book-build issue.

The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely date for the share listing is 6 August 2026. HDFC Bank, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and SBI Capital Markets have been appointed lead managers of the mainboard IPO.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).