Juniper Green Energy IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Juniper Green Energy IPO allotment date: The Juniper Green Energy IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, 4 August). Investors who applied for the Juniper Green Energy IPO can check the Juniper Green Energy IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP today is +9.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Juniper Green Energy share was ₹234.5 apiece, which is 4.22% higher than the IPO price of ₹225.

According to grey market trends from the past 12 sessions, today's IPO's GMP is rising, suggesting optimism for a robust listing. Experts indicate that throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between a minimum of ₹0.00 and a maximum of ₹17.

Juniper Green Energy IPO subscription status is 7.97x, on day 3. The QIBs portion was booked 24.94x, Non Institutional Investors(NIIS) was booked 1.82x, and retail investors portion was subscribed 93%, as per BSE.

Investors can find out if they have received shares and the exact quantities by reviewing the allocation criteria. Furthermore, a key element in evaluating the IPO allotment status is the overall number of shares offered. The company will begin the refund process for applicants who did not receive any shares. Shares that have been awarded will be deposited into a person's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Wednesday, 5 August. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Juniper Green Energy IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, 6 August.

How to check Juniper Green Energy IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1 : Visit the KFin Technologies IPO allotment portal. https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2: On the homepage, select "Juniper Green Energy IPO" from the "Select IPO" drop-down menu.

Step 3: Choose one of the available options to check your allotment status:

Application Number

Demat Account

PAN

Step 4: Enter the required details along with the captcha code:

Application Number: Enter your application number and captcha.

Demat Account: Enter your DP ID and Client ID along with the captcha.

PAN: Enter your PAN number and captcha.

Click "Submit" to view your Juniper Green Energy IPO allotment status on the screen.

How to check Juniper Green Energy IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the BSE IPO allotment page.

Step 2: Under "Issue Type," select "Equity."

Step 3: From the "Issue Name" drop-down menu, choose "Juniper Green Energy IPO."

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN, complete the required verification, and click "Search" to check your Juniper Green Energy IPO allotment status.

How to check Juniper Green Energy IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the NSE IPO allotment portal.

Step 2: If you are a first-time user, click "Click here to sign up" and complete the registration using your PAN.

Step 3: Log in using your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4: After logging in, navigate to the IPO section and select "Juniper Green Energy IPO" to check your IPO allotment status.