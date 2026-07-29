Juniper Green Energy IPO: GMP, price, review, other details in 10 points

Juniper Green Energy IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Juniper Green Energy Ltd is set to hit the Indian primary market tomorrow, 30 July 2026. The public issue proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE will remain for bidders until 3rd August 2026. The company management has offered Juniper Green Energy shares at a price band of ₹214 to ₹225 per equity share.

The company aims to raise ₹1,800 crore through the issuance of fresh shares, which means the Juniper Green Energy IPO size is ₹1,800 crore. Meanwhile, the company's shares have surged in the grey market following positive trends in the secondary market, and net proceeds are going entirely into the company's balance sheet.

Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP today According to market observers, the company's shares are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹17 today. This means the Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹17, up ₹6 from ₹11 yesterday.

Juniper Green Energy IPO details 1] Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹17 in the grey market today.

2] Juniper Green Energy IPO date: The public issue will open on 30 July 2026 and will remain open until 3 August 2026.

3] Juniper Green Energy IPO price: The company management has offered Juniper Green Energy shares at a price band of ₹214 to ₹225 per equity share.

4] Juniper Green Energy IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹1,800 crore, which means the Juniper Green Energy IPO size is ₹3,811 crore.

5] Juniper Green Energy IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 66 company shares.

6] Juniper Green Energy IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 4 August 2026.

7] Juniper Green Energy IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Juniper Green Energy IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely date for the share listing is 6 August 2026.

9] Juniper Green Energy IPO lead managers: HDFC Bank, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and SBI Capital Markets have been appointed lead managers of the upcoming IPO.

Juniper Green Energy IPO: Good or bad? 10] Juniper Green Energy IPO review: The public issue is entirely a fresh capital, which means the net proceeds of the bookbuilding issue will go into the balance sheet of the company, which is good from the company's financials perspective. As of 31st March 2026, the company's EBITDA margin was around 86%, while the price-to-book ratio was more than 3.20. In the pre-IPO phase, the company's market valuation is around ₹11,000 crore, which is expected to surge to ₹12,800 crore.

Acme Solar Holdings, NTPC Green Energy, Adani Green Energy, and Renew Global Energy would be its peers post-listing.