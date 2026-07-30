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Juniper Green Energy IPO Day 1: Issue booked 6% so far. GMP hints 8% listing gain. Apply or not?

Juniper Green Energy IPO opens for subscription on July 30 and closes on August 3, with shares priced between 214 and 225. It raised 539.4 crore from anchor investors. The IPO's allotment is set for August 4, with shares potentially listing on August 6.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published30 Jul 2026, 08:32 AM IST
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Juniper Green Energy IPO opens for subscription on July 30 and closes on August 3, with shares priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>214 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>225.
Juniper Green Energy IPO opens for subscription on July 30 and closes on August 3, with shares priced between ₹214 and ₹225.(Company Website)
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Juniper Green Energy IPO subscription will open on Thursday, 30 July, and close on Monday, 3 August. The Juniper Green Energy IPO price band has been fixed at 214 to 225 per equity share with a face value of 10.

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Ahead of the public issue, Juniper Green Energy raised 539.4 crore from anchor investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Nippon India Mutual Fund. Other prominent anchor investors included ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital, Bajaj Life Insurance, Tata AIG General Insurance Company, and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Domestic mutual funds accounted for the majority of the anchor allocation, receiving 1.79 crore equity shares, representing 74.79% of the anchor portion, through 24 schemes across nine fund houses.

The Juniper Green Energy IPO lot size has been fixed at 66 equity shares, and bids can be placed in multiples of 66 shares thereafter.

Under the allocation structure, up to 50% of the net issue has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35% for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).

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As per the tentative schedule, the Juniper Green Energy IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, 4 August. Refunds will likely be initiated on Wednesday, 5 August, while successful applicants are expected to receive shares in their demat accounts on the same day. The Juniper Green Energy share price is scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, 6 August.

Also Read | Juniper Green Energy IPO: GMP, price, review, other details in 10 points

Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP today

Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP today is +17. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Juniper Green Energy share was 242 apiece, which is 7.56% higher than the IPO price of 225.

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According to grey market trends over the past week, the IPO's grey market premium (GMP) is trending upward today, suggesting a positive outlook for its listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between 0.00 and 17, according to experts.

Juniper Green Energy IPO review

Brokerages have given a mixed outlook on the Juniper Green Energy IPO, with SBI Securities recommending a long-term subscription, while Swastika Investmart highlighted valuation concerns despite strong growth prospects.

SBI Securities said Juniper Green Energy Ltd. operates as a leading renewable independent power producer in India, with a strong presence in wind-solar hybrid (WSH) and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) assets. The brokerage noted that the company delivered a Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 35.5%/33.9%/0.5% during FY24-FY26. It expects future growth to be driven by project commissioning, battery energy storage system (BESS) expansion, and merchant power opportunities.

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The brokerage highlighted that Juniper Green Energy currently has an operational capacity of 1,795 MW, with an additional 6,115 MW under construction, which is around 3.4 times its existing capacity. It expects the expansion of the operational portfolio to significantly improve revenue visibility over the coming years. Assuming an average tariff of 3.64/kWh, the company’s total 7,910 MW capacity is estimated to generate potential revenue of around 6,000-6,500 crore once operational. Based on the company’s growth prospects, SBI Securities recommended investors subscribe to the issue for the long term.

Meanwhile, Swastika Investmart said Juniper Green Energy has strong growth visibility, supported by a ~7.9 GW capacity pipeline and 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with sovereign and central counterparties. The brokerage added that the planned 1,411 crore debt reduction could help lower interest costs and improve profitability.

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However, Swastika Investmart cautioned that the IPO valuation appears stretched, with the issue priced at over 270x FY26 trailing earnings, despite the company’s current profitability. It said the IPO may not be attractive for listing gains but could suit long-term investors looking to participate in India’s renewable energy growth story while considering execution, regulatory, and leverage risks.

Also Read | Juniper Green Energy IPO: Price band set at ₹214-225 per share

Juniper Green Energy IPO details

The 1,800-crore Juniper Green Energy IPO comprises only a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to utilise 683.24 crore from the net proceeds towards the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings. It will also invest 728.69 crore in its subsidiaries—Juniper Green Gamma One, Juniper Green Kite, and Juniper Green Power Five—to enable them to repay or prepay their outstanding debt. The balance of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

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ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities, JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar to the IPO.

Juniper Green Energy IPO subscription status

Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Thursday's deals.

Also Read | IPOs Next Week: Manipal Hospitals, Juniper Green Energy, 7 others

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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