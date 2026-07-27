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Juniper Green Energy IPO: Price band set at ₹214-225 per share; check key dates, issue details

The Juniper Green Energy IPO offers a price band of 214-225, opening for subscription on 30 July and closing on 3 August. Allocation for QIBs, NIIs, and retail investors is set, with shares expected to be listed on 6 August.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published27 Jul 2026, 08:37 AM IST
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The Juniper Green Energy IPO offers a price band of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>214-225, opening for subscription on July 30 and closing on August 3.
The Juniper Green Energy IPO offers a price band of ₹214-225, opening for subscription on July 30 and closing on August 3.(Company Website)
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Juniper Green Energy IPO price band: The Juniper Green Energy Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 214 to 225 per equity share of the face value of 10. The Juniper Green Energy IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, 30 July and will close on Monday, 3 August. The allocation to anchor investors for the Juniper Green Energy IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 29 July.

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The Juniper Green Energy IPO lot size is 66 equity shares and in multiples of 66 equity shares thereafter.

Juniper Green Energy IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Juniper Green Energy IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, 4 August and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, 5 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Juniper Green Energy share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, 6 August.

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Juniper Green Energy IPO details

The Juniper Green Energy IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, as per the company's red herring prospectus (RHP).

At the upper end of the Juniper Green Energy IPO price band, the company is expected to command a post-listing market capitalisation of around 12,802.46 crore.

The company proposes to utilise 683.24 crore from the net proceeds towards the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings. Additionally, 728.69 crore will be infused into its subsidiaries — Juniper Green Gamma One, Juniper Green Kite, and Juniper Green Power Five — to help them repay their outstanding debt. The balance proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Juniper Green Energy IPO is being managed by ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company as the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

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(more to come)

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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