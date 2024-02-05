Juniper Hotels gets SEBI approval to raise ₹1,800 crore via IPO
The IPO with a face value of ₹10 is entirely through a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer for sale component.
Juniper Hotels, which run under the brand name of ‘Hyatt’, announced on Monday that it has received final observation from the capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise ₹1800 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).The company had filed preliminary IPO papers with the markets regulator on September 28, 2023.
