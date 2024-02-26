Juniper Hotels IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check allotment status online
Juniper Hotels IPO GMP: Shares of the hospitality company is trading at par in the grey market, say market observers
Juniper Hotels IPO: After the end of bidding on Friday last week, applicants are eagerly waiting for finalization of share allocation. In the wake of the T+3 listing rule becoming mandatory from 1st December 2023, Juniper Hotels IPO allotment date is most likely today. After the annoucement of share allocation, applicants would be able to check Juniper Hotels IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official Juniper Hotels IPO registrar KFin Technologies Ltd.
