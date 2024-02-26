Juniper Hotels IPO: After the end of bidding on Friday last week, applicants are eagerly waiting for finalization of share allocation. In the wake of the T+3 listing rule becoming mandatory from 1st December 2023, Juniper Hotels IPO allotment date is most likely today. After the annoucement of share allocation, applicants would be able to check Juniper Hotels IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official Juniper Hotels IPO registrar KFin Technologies Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, ahead of the announcement of share allotment, shares of the company are still trading at par in the grey market. This means, Juniper Hotels IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is zero.

Juniper Hotels IPO GMP According to stock market observers, Juniper Hotels IPO GMP today is zero because Juniper Hotels shares are trading at par with their price band of ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share. They said that dull sentiments in the grey market can be attributed to the tepid Juniper Hotels IPO subscription status. They said that the book build issue worth ₹1800 crore was 100 percent fresh and still the public issue failed to grab the attention of the primary market investors in such a crowded market condition. The book build issue got subscribed just 2.08 times in the three days of bidding from 21st to 23rd February 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Juniper Hotels IPO allotment links Those who have applied for the book build issue need not move from the pillar to post after the announcement of Juniper Hotels IPO allotment status. They can check Juniper Hotels IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of Juniper Hotels IPO registrar — KFin Technologies Limited. For convenience, applicants can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct KFin Tech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check Juniper Hotels IPO allotment status online.

Juniper Hotels IPO allotment status BSE To check one's allotment status online, a bidder can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your Juniper Hotels IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Juniper Hotels IPO allotment status KFin Tech To check one's allotment status online, a bidder can log in at the direct KFin Tech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1] Click at the direct KFintech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Select Juniper Hotels Limited;

3] Choose the Application Number/Demat Account/PAN option. Here we are choosing the Application Number; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] Enter Captcha; and

5] Click on the 'SUBMIT' option.

Your Juniper Hotels IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Juniper Hotels IPO listing date In the wake of T+3 listing rule becoming mandatory from 1st December 2023, Juniper Hotels IPO listing date is most likely on 28th February 2024 i.e. on Wednesday this week.

