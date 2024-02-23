Juniper Hotels IPO: Check out 10 key things to know from RHP before investing to ₹1,800-crore issue
Important points from Juniper Hotels IPO RHP include Promoters details, listed peers comparison, luxury hotel business overview, industry segmentation, competitive strengths, group companies listing, material subsidiaries, financial performance, and anchor investor lock-in details.
The Juniper Hotels IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 21, and will close today (Friday, February 23). The retail portion of Juniper IPO has been fully booked on the last day.
