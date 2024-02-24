Juniper Hotels IPO: GMP, subscription status, how to check share allotment status online?
Juniper Hotels IPO GMP: Market observers see improvement in the grey market sentiment after the trend reversal on Dalal Street
Juniper Hotels IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Juniper Hotels Limited ended Friday. In three days of bidding from Wednesday to Friday, Juniper Hotels IPO was subscribed 2.08 times. Meanwhile, after the tepid response by the primary market investors, shares of the luxury hotel company continue to trade at par in the grey market.
