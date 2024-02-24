Juniper Hotels IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Juniper Hotels Limited ended Friday. In three days of bidding from Wednesday to Friday, Juniper Hotels IPO was subscribed 2.08 times. Meanwhile, after the tepid response by the primary market investors, shares of the luxury hotel company continue to trade at par in the grey market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market observers, Juniper Hotels shares are neither trading at any premium nor any discount in the grey market today.

Juniper Hotels IPO GMP Market observers said that Juniper Hotels IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is zero because Juniper Hotels shares are trading at par with their price band of ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share. They said that dull sentiments in the grey market can be attributed to the tepid Juniper Hotels IPO subscription status after the end of bidding. They said that the book build issue worth ₹1800 crore was 100 percent fresh and still the public issue failed to grab the attention of the primary market investors in such a crowded market condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Juniper Hotels IPO subscription status After three days of bidding from 21st to 23rd February 2024, Juniper Hotels IPO subscribed 2.08 times whereas its retail portion subscribed 1.28 times. The NII portion of the public offer was booked 0.85 times whereas its QIB portion has been booked 2.96 times.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

The issue received bids of 5,99,13,880 shares against the offered 2,89,47,367 equity shares, at a price band of ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share, according to the data available on the stock exchanges.

JM Financial Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited are the book-running lead managers to the Issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Juniper Hotels IPO allotment date In the wake of the T+3 listing rule becoming mandatory from 1st December 2023, Juniper Hotels IPO investors can expect finalization of share allotment on 26th February 2024 i.e. on Monday next week. Those who have applied for the book build issue need not move from the pillar to post after the announcement of Juniper Hotels IPO allotment status. They can check Juniper Hotels IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of Juniper Hotels IPO registrar — KFin Technologies Limited.

For convenience, applicants can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct KFin Tech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check Juniper Hotels IPO allotment status online.

