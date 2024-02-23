Juniper Hotels IPO: GMP, subscription status to review. Should you apply?
Juniper Hotels IPO GMP: Market observers see improvement in the grey market sentiment after ther trend reversal on Dalal Street
Juniper Hotels IPO: The initial public offering of Juniper Hotels Ltd opened for subscription on 21st February 2024 and the public issue will end on 23rd February 2024. This means, that primary market investors have just one day in hand to apply for this book build issue, which is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The luxury hotel company has a fixed price band of its initial offer at ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share.
