Juniper Hotels IPO opens next week. GMP, price, other details of upcoming IPO
Juniper Hotels IPO price: The hospitality company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share.
Juniper Hotels IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Juniper Hotels Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market on 21st February 2024 i.e. on Wednesday next week. The public issue will remain open till 23rd February 2024 i.e. till Friday next week. the hospitality company has fixed Juniper Hotels IPO price band at ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started