Juniper Hotels IPO opens next week. GMP, price, other details of upcoming IPO

Juniper Hotels IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Juniper Hotels Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market on 21st February 2024 i.e. on Wednesday next week. The public issue will remain open till 23rd February 2024 i.e. till Friday next week. the hospitality company has fixed Juniper Hotels IPO price band at ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share.

Juniper Hotels IPO is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The mainboard public issue has appointed KFin Technologies Limited as the official registrar of the Juniper Hotels IPO. Meanwhile, shares of the hospitality company are yet to debut in the grey market, say stock market observers.

Important Juniper Hotels IPO details 1] Juniper Hotels IPO GMP: Shares of the hotel company are yet to debut in the grey market, say market observers.

2] Juniper Hotels IPO price: The hospitality company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share.

3] Juniper Hotels IPO date: The book build issue will open on 21st February 2024 and end on 23rd February 2024.

4] Juniper Hotels IPO size: The hotel company aims to raise ₹1800 crore through the issuance of fresh shares only.

5] Juniper Hotels IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the book build issue will comprise 40 shares of the hospitality company.

6] Juniper Hotels IPO allotment date: The finalization of share allocation is most likely on 26th February 2024.

7] Juniper Hotels IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Juniper Hotels IPO listing: The mainboard issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Juniper Hotels IPO listing date: The public issue is likely to be listed on the Indian stock market bourses on 28th February 2024.

10] Juniper Hotels IPO lead managers: JM Financials, CLSA India, and ICICI Securities have been appointed as lead managers of the upcoming IPO.

