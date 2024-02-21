Juniper Hotels IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, issue details, review, more. Should you subscribe or not?
Juniper Hotels IPO worth ₹1,800 crore is a fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component. Proceeds to be used for corporate purposes, repayments, and recent acquisitions. GMP at +8, indicating a premium of ₹8 in the grey market.
Juniper Hotels IPO opens for subscription today (Wednesday, February 21), and will close on Friday, February 23. Following the recently listed Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotel on the stock exchange, here is yet another hotel firm in the primary market. Juniper Hotels Ltd is a luxury hotel development and ownership company operating in luxury, upper upscale and upscale category of hotels across various locations in India, namely Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Raipur and Hampi.
