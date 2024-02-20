Juniper Hotels IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know before subscribing to ₹1,800-crore issue
Juniper Hotels IPO opens for subscription on February 21 and closes on February 23 with a price band of ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share. The IPO aims to raise ₹1,800 crore for general corporate purposes and debt repayment. Listing date tentatively set for February 28.
Juniper Hotels IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Wednesday, February 21). Juniper Hotels Ltd is a luxury hotel development and ownership company operating in luxury, upper upscale and upscale category of hotels across various locations in India, namely Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Raipur and Hampi.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started