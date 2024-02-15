Juniper Hotels IPO: Price band set at ₹342-360 per share; check GMP, key dates, issue details, more
Juniper Hotels IPO price band fixed at ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share. Juniper Hotels IPO subscription to take place from February 21 to February 23.
Juniper Hotels IPO price band: The Juniper Hotels IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Juniper Hotels IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, February 21, and will close on Friday, February 23. The allocation to anchor investors for the Juniper Hotels IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 20.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started