 Juniper Hotels IPO receives muted response on day 2; Issue booked 23%, retail portion subscribed 87% | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 22 2024 15:29:56
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,134.50 -0.46%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.85 1.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 765.95 -0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,419.80 -1.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 282.55 0.86%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Juniper Hotels IPO receives muted response on day 2; Issue booked 23%, retail portion subscribed 87%
BackBack

Juniper Hotels IPO receives muted response on day 2; Issue booked 23%, retail portion subscribed 87%

 Nikita Prasad

Juniper Hotels IPO: The overall issue was subscribed 23 per cent, while the portion reserved for retail investors was booked 87 per cent.

Juniper Hotels IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 21, and will close on Friday, February 23.Premium
Juniper Hotels IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 21, and will close on Friday, February 23.

Juniper Hotels IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Juniper Hotels continued to receive a tepid response from investors on the second day of subscription. Juniper Hotels IPO has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15 per cent for the non institutional investors (NII), and not more than 10 per cent of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Also Read: Juniper Hotels IPO: Price band set at 342-360 per share; check GMP, key dates, issue details, more

The issue received bids of 66,08,160 shares against the offered 2,89,47,367 equity shares, at a price band of 342-360, according to the data available on the stock exchanges. The overall issue was subscribed 23 per cent, while the portion reserved for retail investors was booked 87 per cent. The portion reserved for NIIs was booked 0.14 per cent, whereas QIBs' was subscribed 0.06 per cent. On the first day, the issue was booked only 12 per cent.

Juniper Hotels IPO details.
View Full Image
Juniper Hotels IPO details.

Juniper Hotels IPO Details

The issue kicked off for subscription on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 and will close on Friday, February 23, 2024. Juniper Hotels IPO, which is worth 1,800 crore, completely comprises a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component. The lot size is 40 equity shares and in multiples of 40 equity shares thereafter.

A day prior to the opening of the issue, Juniper Hotels Ltd had raised 810 crore from anchor investors. Foreign and Domestic Institutions who participated in the anchor were Fidelity, Kotak Mahindra MF, Government Pension Fund (Norges), White Oak, Schroder, The Prudential Assurance Company (MNG), Invesco, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance and Quant Mutual Fund.

Juniper Hotels Ltd is a luxury hotel development and ownership company operating in luxury, upper upscale and upscale category of hotels across various locations in India, namely Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Raipur and Hampi. As of September 30, 2023, Juniper Hotels operated 1,836 keys across seven hotels and serviced apartments.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds of the issue for the following purposes: General corporate purposes; full or partial repayment, prepayment, or redemption of certain outstanding borrowings incurred by the company and our recent acquisitions, Chartered Hotels Private Limited and Chartered Hampi Hotels Private Limited.

Tentatively, Juniper Hotels IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, February 26 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, February 27, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day. Juniper Hotels IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, February 28.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 22 Feb 2024, 10:17 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App