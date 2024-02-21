Juniper Hotels IPO receives tepid response on day 1; Issue booked 12%, QIB portion left unsubscribed
The issue received bids of 32,50,160 shares against the offered 2,89,47,367 equity shares, at a price band of ₹342-360, according to the data available on the stock exchanges.
Juniper Hotels IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Juniper Hotels received a tepid response from investors on the first day of subscription. Not much enthusiasm was expressed by the retail investors, and there was very little response from non-institutional investors (NIIs), while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was left unsubscribed.
