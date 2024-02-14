Juniper Hotels IPO to open for subscription on Feb 21; here's all we know so far
Juniper Hotels intends to allocate the proceeds towards clearing a debt amounting to ₹1,500 crore.
Juniper Hotels, a luxury hotel developer operating Hyatt properties in India, is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The public issue will open for subscription on February 21 and closes on February 23.
