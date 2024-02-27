Juniper Hotels IPO: What GMP signals ahead of share listing date?
Juniper Hotels IPO GMP today: The grey market is signaling par listing of Juniper Hotels shares, say market observers
Juniper Hotels IPO: Shares of Juniper Hotels Limited are going to hit the Indian stock market soon. As per the T+3 listing rule, which has become mandatory from 1st December 2023, Juniper Hotels IPO listing date is most likely on 28th February 2024 i.e. on tomorrow. The BSE notice regarding Juniper Hotels IPO also says that Juniper Hotels shares may be listed on BSE and NSE any time soon. The official announcement of Juniper Hotels IPO listing date is expected any time today. However, ahead of the announcement of the share listing date, the grey market continues to remain neutral on the public issue. According to stock market observers, Juniper Hotels shares are trading at par with the Juniper Hotels IPO price.
